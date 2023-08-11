Hyderabad: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a heartfelt birthday letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, marking her 38th birthday. Despite his confinement in Delhi jail, Chandrashekhar poured his emotions onto paper, expressing his love and best wishes for the Sri Lankan beauty.

Conman Sukesh's birthday letter to Jacqueliene Fernandez promises bright future together

The love saga between Jacqueliene and Sukesh Chandrashekhar began making waves last December, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Their connection came to light during investigations into the Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar. The two were thrust into the limelight when private photos of them surfaced online. While Chandrashekhar remains behind bars, his affection for Fernandez seemingly remains unwavering.

Sukesh penned a heartfelt letter, proclaiming his adoration and yearning for the actor on her special day. The letter exudes sentiment, opening with warm birthday wishes and blessings from Chandrashekhar. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea," he confessed.

Chandrashekhar's letter not only conveyed his emotions but also included a thoughtful gift for Fernandez. "Baby, I truly hope you like my birthday gift. I understand no amount of gold, diamonds, or pearls can bring you more happiness than fulfilling your dream of building shelter for animals," he wrote.

The letter also showcases his artistic prowess, featuring sketches of cherished moments they shared. The pages are adorned with various styles and fonts spelling out "I miss you," capturing the essence of their connection. A hand-drawn greeting card accompanied the letter, complete with a birthday cake and other festive elements. Chandrashekhar's creativity extended to a personalized message, recounting cherished memories that he longed for on this special day.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's heartfelt promise for the future resonated deeply. The letter, released through his lawyer Anant Malik, ended on an optimistic note, assuring brighter days ahead. "All this turbulence is on the brink of conclusion, my dear. Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you're a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don't fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee," he concluded.

While Fernandez has maintained her stance that her association with the accused was purely professional and brief, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's persistent displays of affection continue to capture attention. As their unique story unfolds, one can't help but be intrigued by the layers of emotions and promises of a future yet to be realized. (With agency inputs)