STARTUPS INNOVATION CULTURE MAKE INDIA A HUB OF KNOWLEDGE SKILLS DHARMENDRA PRADHAN

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the startups and innovation culture of India are responsible for turning the country into a hub of knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the second say of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Pradhan appreciated the state's role in helping the country become a global manufacturing hub. He said that the summit is the perfect platform for reflecting on the country's journey to set national priorities.

Pradhan said that adequate policies, skilled manpower and proper market access are the pre-requites to become the manufacturing hub of the world. The Union Minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uplifting the country to the Global High Table, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Talking about the 'Vikshit Bharat' initiative, Pradhan said under the leadership of PM Modi, the Gujarat model of development has become a guide for states striving to realise the vision by 2047. The National Education Policy-led synergies in the education and skill ecosystem will make the youths future-ready, he further said.

Pradhan emphasised on how the demography, demand and decisive policy decisions have become key factors for India's development. The country has become a hub of knowledge and skills due to its startup and innovation culture, he added.

Highlighting how India is firmly positioned to make use of Industry 4.0, which is sweeping the world of industry and innovation, he said that while the world's population is rapidly ageing, India is empowered by its youth. For realising the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, everyone has to contribute, especially the youth, he stressed.