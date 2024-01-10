SIMMTECH PREPARING FOR ANOTHER COLOCATION INVESTMENT WITH MICRON GLOBAL CEO JEFFERY CHUN

Gandhinagar: South Korean semiconductor critical parts maker Simmtech is preparing for another colocation investment with Micron, company Global CEO Jeffery Chun said on Wednesday. In his address at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the company is ready to make "a significant investment in India and create thousands of job opportunities for high skilled talents in the state of Gujarat together with Micron".

"The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 showcases the global movement of creating a new supply chain network in a fast growing nation like India, and Simmtech as a company from Korea is very proud to be part of this movement to achieve a new milestone, making a prosperous Gujarat or self reliant India supply chain," he said.

Chun further said," We are now preparing for another round of colocation investment in India." Following Micron's investment plan in Gujarat, Chun said,"... with the support from the central and state government, we are ready to make a significant investment in India and create thousands of job opportunities for high skilled talents in the state of Gujarat together with Micron."

It will help in "elevating India's PCB and IC packaging substrate industry to another level to make India's presence in the semiconductor supply chain network much, much stronger", he added. Last year, Micron had announced plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

Chun further said, "We really look forward to further supporting our customers supply chain, both in India and globally. And we will further enable India's domestic players to be part of the global supply chain ecosystem". As a supply chain partner for the semiconductor assembly and test industry, he said Simmtech provides "the best in class, semiconductor packaging IC substrates and high density interconnect printed circuit boards to our industry leading customers".