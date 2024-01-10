Gandhinagar (Gujarat): The much-anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 commenced with an illustrious inaugural ceremony featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Prime Minister Modi as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 began in Gandhinagar. The two leaders shook hands as they exchanged greetings minutes before the summit commenced in Gujarat.

Soon after PM Modi met with the heads of states today, he along with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat posed for a group photograph at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

The event promises to be a significant gathering of global leaders, dignitaries, and influential personalities. The PM leads the proceedings as the key speaker during the inaugural ceremony.

11:54 pm

Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State (Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth), UK says "We have just signed an MoU to enable closer collaboration between our higher education institutions. We want to go further in the areas of the creative economy, nurturing artists and boosting cultural exchange. Business links will continue to grow, creating jobs and prosperity. Whether it's from here in Ahmedabad to Aberdeen in Scotland, in the United Kingdom, our old friendship is blossoming into a new partnership..."

11:50 pm

Shanker Trivedi, Senior VP, Nvidia Global Field Operations says, "Generative AI is going to change the way we work, the way we do business, the way we govern, the way we live. Just like the internet starting 30 years ago and the mobile revolution starting 25 years ago, the Generative AI revolution will also do the same. Generative AI is going to affect all of you."

11:41 pm

Tata Group will build a semiconductor factory at Dholera in Gujarat, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the group is about to start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months. The group, he said, has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding, and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera.

11:24 am

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs. Of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

11:13 am

Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company, says chairman Mukesh Ambani. He says that Gujarat alone will be a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 and no power can stop India from becoming 35 trillion economy by 2047. Ambani says they are ready to commission giga factory in Gujarat in second half of 2024.

11:00 am

ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday. The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here. He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

10:39 am