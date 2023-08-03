New Delhi: Union Minister and Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Thursday reiterated that the Narendra Modi-led government was standing with the people of Manipur, which has been witnessing violence, since May 3.

Amid the constant demand by the Opposition INDA bloc in the Rajya Sabha over discussion on the situation in the northeastern state, Goyal made a statement in the Upper House saying that the Centre was ready to debate on Manipur since day one.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has invited floor leaders for a meeting at 1 PM to find a way forward for discussion on Manipur. "The Prime Minister is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not very wholesome," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge questioned why the Chairman was defending the PM over the Opposition's demand on Manipur debate.

Dhankar said that the government agreed to a discussion on Manipur. Earlier, Dhankar said that he had received 39 notices under Rule 267 and 37 members of the Upper House have focussed on the issues in Manipur.