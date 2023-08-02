New Delhi: As many as 31 opposition leaders led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to restore peace in Manipur. A delegation of 21 MPs from opposition parties recently visited Manipur to get first hand information about the ground realities in the state. The opposition leaders told Murmu that both the Union and state government must fulfill their duty to provide justice to affected communities.

"We implore you to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation situation in Manipur. It can be followed by a detailed a comprehensive discussion on the matter," the memorandum read.

The delegation also demanded dismissal of the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government."Despite filling notices under relevant rules, these demands (discussion on Manipur) have been consistently rejected in both the Houses of Parliament, obstructing any meaningful debate on the matter," the leaders informed Murmu through the memorandum.

"The silencing of the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, who represents the voice of the people and is a source of reason and rationality in the house, and the intermittent switching off of his mic in the Parliament is a new low in our Parliamentary democracy and is highly concerning," the opposition leaders complained through the memorandum. The delegation said that the impact of the violence has been devastating, with more than 200 lives lost, over 500 people injured, and more than 5,000 houses gutted in arson related incidents.

"A staggering number of over 60,000 people are displaced and living in dire conditions in relief camps across the state," the delegation members said. Later talking to the newsmen, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the central government does not want a debate on the Manipur issue and that is why they kept dates for their reply over the no-confidence motion from August 8-10 to curtail a wide ranging debate over the issue. The Monsoon session of the Parliament will end on August 11. Kharge said that at least 61 notices have been served in both the Houses of the Parliament daily for a debate and suspension of the business. "This government is arrogant and they don't want a debate in Manipur. The Prime Minister have no guts to respond on Manipur," Kharge said.