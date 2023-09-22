New Delhi :In a recent press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi strongly advocated for the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill while criticising the inclusion of census and delimitation conditions. He argued that these conditions would unnecessarily delay the bill's implementation, labelling it a 'distraction' by the BJP from the pressing issue of conducting a caste census in India. Gandhi also emphasised the need for proper representation of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community in government institutions.

Gandhi began his address by expressing his support for the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to provide greater political representation to women in India. However, he voiced concern over the appended conditions of conducting a census and delimitation, asserting that these prerequisites would extend the implementation timeline by years. "The truth is that the Reservation can be implemented today," he stated emphatically, highlighting the government's reluctance to do so. He argued that despite the bill's presentation, it might not see the light of day for a decade, leaving its fate uncertain.

Furthermore, Gandhi accused the government of employing diversion tactics by prioritizing the Women's Reservation Bill over the crucial caste census. He criticised the delay in implementing the bill, stating that it made no sense to enforce it after a decade.

Gandhi drew attention to the lack of OBC representation in government institutions, particularly in high-ranking bureaucratic positions. He questioned why only three out of 90 individuals in these positions belonged to the OBC community. He urged Prime Minister Modi to take concrete steps in addressing this disparity and questioned the effectiveness of the government's purported efforts for OBCs.

Regarding the 2010 Women's Reservation Bill brought by the UPA (United Progressive Alliance), Gandhi expressed regret over not including an OBC quota at that time. He acknowledged that this omission was a mistake and pledged to rectify it.

Gandhi also called for the release of the caste census data conducted during the Congress government's tenure and stressed the importance of including caste data in the next census.

In a scathing critique of the BJP government, Gandhi claimed that BJP MPs were placed in parliament merely as statues, alleging that they had no meaningful participation in the government's policymaking or law-making processes. He suggested that interested parties could approach BJP MPs to inquire about their involvement, and they would likely admit to being side-lined.

Gandhi's criticism extended to the Congress itself, as he expressed deep regret over his party's failure to pass the Women's Reservation Bill during its time in power. He admitted that had the Congress accepted the demand for an OBC women's quota in 2010, the bill might have become law a decade ago.

The demand for a quota within a quota for OBC women was initially made by the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in 2010 when the UPA government had tabled its version of the bill. The Congress's rejection of this demand led to a withdrawal of support by these parties, ultimately preventing the bill from becoming law.

The BJP's version of the bill has faced criticism from the opposition for mandating a census and delimitation before implementation, potentially delaying it until the 2034 elections. The opposition has united in calling for the removal of these provisions to expedite the bill's enactment.