New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has a strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. Virtually addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata, the Prime Minister also batted for fostering culture of ethics and integrity in the value system.

"The Impact of corruption is felt the most by poor and marginalized (people). It affects resource utilization. It impacts service delivery and ultimately, it diminishes people's quality of life. We can make a difference through enhanced international co-operation. We must foster culture of ethics and integrity in value system," the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, fighting corruption is the government's sacred duty towards its people. "India has a strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. We are leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and an accountable ecosystem. Leakages and gaps in welfare schemes and government projects are being plugged. Hundreds of million people in India have received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts. The value of such transfers has crossed 316 billion dollars saving us over 33 billion dollars," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that at G-20 "our collective efforts can significantly support fight against corruption". "We have also been aggressively pursuing economic offenders. We have enacted Economic Offenders Act in 2018 and then we have recovered assets worth 1.8 billion dollars from economic offenders," he added.

