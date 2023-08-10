'Why don't you come prepared, I gave you 5 years'...you are 'kaala teeka', have 'secret blessing': Modi fires salvo at opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a major tirade against the opposition as he replied to the no-trust vote in Lok Sabha. Poking the opposition that it doesn't come prepared whenever it comes to parliament and especially when bringing a no-trust vote.

"The opposition didn't prepare in the last five years. I had told them in 2018 but in 2023 they are not prepared. I gave you five years. The opposition is not interested in the future of the country but they are interested in their own party," PM Modi said.

He said that whoever the opposition curses he or she will prosper in life. "Opposition has 'secret power', anyone for whom it wishes ill is blessed instead. I am a living example. They have been cursing me for the last 20 years but I am improving," Modi retorted. "Opposition said bad things about government aerospace firm HAL but today it is touching new heights of success. Opposition spread misgivings about LIC, but the insurance firm also touching new heights," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Calling the approach of the opposition like that of an ostrich, PM Modi said the abuse of the opposition is like the 'kala teeka' in the development of the country. "The favourite slogan of the opposition is Modi teri kabar khudegi. In the past three days, they used the choicest of abuses against me searching from the dictionary. But I will tell you a secret. I made a tonic out of those abuses," PM Modi said.

"A few days back, I had said that India will become the world's third-largest economy in our government's third term. A responsible opposition would have asked our plan for it or would have given us some suggestions. However, they say that this would eventually happen without any efforts," the PM said.

