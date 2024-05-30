3 Dead, Nearly 30 Hurt in Firecracker Explosion During Lord Jagannath Festival in Puri

According to eyewitnesses, sparkles from exploded crackers fell on devotees, who had gathered there to watch the water sports in the holy pond. (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons died and nearly 30 devotees sustained injuries after firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Yatra in Puri on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. They sustained burn injuries after crackers exploded during ‘Chapa Khela' of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, three prime gods, in Narendra pond as part of Chandan Yatra in the temple town of Odisha.

"One boy succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College in Cuttack and two others died while undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Bhubaneswar," a senior officer said. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana and Health Secretary Shalini Pandit visited different hospitals late Wednesday night to supervise the treatment of the injured people.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited a private hospital here to meet the injured persons. Sources said there was provision of bursting crackers on the occasion on the Devi ghat side of the pond. According to eyewitnesses, sparkles from exploded crackers fell on devotees, who had gathered there to watch the water sports in the holy pond. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital. Initially, patients were taken to the outdoor department and then shifted to the surgery ward. However, the hospital lacks treatment facilities for patients with burn injuries.

Another local said,"There was no fire safety measure in place on the spot. Locals alleged that due to a lack of doctors, the hospital authorities have referred to some people with critical injuries to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. According to sources, 18 critical patients were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The Puri SP and Collector visited the hospital.

Patnaik taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pond. The Chief Secretary and the district administration have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor their treatment. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Wishing everyone's speedy recovery."