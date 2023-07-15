Paris (France) : French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured a moment of friendship with a selfie after their successful bilateral talks on Friday. The picture was shared by French President Macron on Twitter with its caption written in French, English and Hindi as well, after the review of the full range of ties between India and France.

"Vive l’amitié entre l’Inde et la France !,” Macron wrote in a tweet, which translates to "Long live the friendship between India and France!" "In response to Macron's tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Friends Forever!" After reviewing the full range of ties with French President Macron, PM Modi stated that he is enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in various sectors, including green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, and semiconductors.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with French President at Elysee Palace, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people-to-people ties.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Charting the future of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held tête-à-tête and delegation-level talks in the Élysée Palace. Agenda covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people to people ties."

He further stated, "Discussions also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific and on regional and global issues. Ambitious outcome documents adopted, including Horizon 2047: Charting the future of India-France Strategic Partnership." In another tweet, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "President @EmmanuelMacron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers." PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade,\" the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade. (ANI)