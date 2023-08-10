New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition members, while the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha which commenced at 11 am with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar presiding the session was also adjourned over the ruckus.

The Lok Sabha session resumed at 11 am and the Speaker Om Birla first consoled the demise of five former Lok Sabha members. These include Kalyan Jain, who represented the Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Babusaheb Parulekar, who represented the Ratnagiri constituency in Maharashtra, Janardan Singh Mishra and Ram Singh Yadav.

Following this, the Question Hour started in the Lower House of Parliament. However, the members of the Opposition INDIA bloc continued to raise slogans. An agitated Speaker Om Birla said that the Opposition members do not want the Question House to go on and adjourned the Lower House till 12 noon.

From 12 noon, the Lok Sabha will continue the discussion on the No-Confidence Motion, moved by Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, against the Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the No-Confidence Motion at around 4 pm.

In the Rajya Sabha, there was a heated debate between members of the Opposition and the Leader of the House Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. "The two sides have taken a rigid stand (over discussion on the situation in Manipur)," Dhankar said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether the Prime Minister was god.