INDIA REPORTS 605 NEW COVID CASES FOUR DEATHS

Hyderabad: India recorded 605 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection declined to 3,643, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, four deaths, two each from Karnataka and Kerala, have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

On Tuesday, six deaths were reported in total -- from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Assam. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases further fell to 3,643 from Monday's 3,919.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the initial outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,19, 819, while the overall death toll has risen to 5,33,406.

The new JN.1 sub-variant is a descendent of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case. In a concerning development, the JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain has swiftly become the dominant variant in the state of Maharashtra.

According to sources, a total of 682 cases of the JN.1 have been reported from 12 states across the country till January 6.