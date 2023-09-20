Gurugram: In a shocking murder case, a disabled beggar was killed by unidentified assailants by hitting him with a brick on Basai Road in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Wednesday. The slain was a resident of Faridabad and used to earn his living by begging outside the temple in Gurugram. The police have taken the body into their custody and started investigating the case.

Superintendent of Police Gurugram Naveen while divulging further details into the murder case said that they received information on Wednesday that a dead body was lying on Basai Road. Based on the information provided by the locals, a team of police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The SP Gurugram said that when the visiting team reached the spot, some bricks were recovered near the body.

He further said that injury marks were also found at many places on the body of the slain suggesting that he was brutally murdered by the assailants. The motive behind the murder remains unclear as of now. However, initial investigation has revealed that the man was brutally murdered by the assailants by hitting him with a brick, added the SP Gurugram.

The slain has been identified as Seenu, resident of Faridabad. Police said that Seenu used to earn his living by begging outside the temple. The police have taken the body into custody and kept it in the post-mortem house. At present, police is trying to identify the culprits by examining the the CCTV footage of the area.

SP Gurugram said that the culprits will be arrested soon and brought to book.