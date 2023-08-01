New Delhi: Delhi Police is on a high alert following communal violence in Haryana's Nuh with leaves of all the police personnel canceled for now, sources said on Tuesday. Sources said that police has taken the step in view of the prevailing tension due to the killings in Nuh. An order issued by the Delhi Police has said that all senior officers and DCPs should keep SHOs of all police stations in their district on alert and keep themselves informed about the situation.

Policemen have also been prohibited from taking leave till further orders. The move comes after two Home guards were shot dead and at least a dozen policemen injured after communal violence broke out in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday. The violence broke out on the occasion of Shobha Yatra taken out by the Hindus in the area.

The slain Home Guards have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak and were deployed at Khedali Daula police station of the district. The injured policemen have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. The contingent of police was attacked by the mob while they were on patrolling duty from Mewat towards Gurugram.

Authorities have suspended Internet services for three days in the district even as restriction under Section 144 have also been imposed to prevent any law and order situation. Sources said that the communal flare up in Haryana might be exploited by anti-social elements to spread tensions in the national capital.

In order to prevent such a situation, the Delhi Police has asked the concerned heads of all the police stations to be on high alert and prevent any untoward incident.