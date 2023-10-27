New Delhi : The Congress party has expressed deep concern over eight former Indian Navy personnel being handed death penalty in Qatar. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that their party expects the Centre to use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government to get the former Indian Navy personnel released.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress has noted with the greatest anguish, distress and shock the most disturbing developments in Qatar regarding 8 former officers of the Indian Navy. It hopes and expects that the Govt of India will use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government to the maximum to ensure that the officers have full recourse to appeals."

The Congress leader appealed to the Central Government to do its utmost to get the former Indian Navy personnel released by the Qatar government at the earliest. The Indian nationals, who were handed over death sentence, were all employees of Al Dahra company. They were taken into custody in August last year in a case of purported espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, has said that it is exploring all legal options for the release of the Indian nationals. It assured to extend all consular and legal assistance to them. "We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA said in a statement.