Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav denies involvement in snake venom consumption at rave parties
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media sensation Elvish Yadav has been named in a FIR for alleged consumption of snake venom at rave parties even as he has broken his silence over the allegations. In a video statement released on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, Elvish said that the allegations leveled against him were baseless and he was ready to face the investigation.
''Hello friends, I came across the news that Elvish Yadav was caught like this. All these things are being spread against me and whatever the allegations leveled against me, all are baseless, all are fake and there is not even an iota of truth in it,” Elvish said in the video statement. ''I am ready to fully cooperate with the UP Police and I will request the entire UP Police, administration and Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, if I have even one percent involvement in these allegations, if it is found true, then I am ready to take all the responsibility,” he said.
Yadav also requested the media not to publish any article against him “without solid evidence”. “Please do not spoil my name and whatever allegations are made against me, I have nothing to do with it,” he said. Yadav's video statement comes close to the heels of reports saying that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav along with five people had been named in a FIR for allegedly organising rave parties in Delhi and adjoining areas where people consumed snake venom.
Five people have been reportedly arrested by the police in Noida for allegedly supplyng snakes and their venom at rave parties allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav. Police have also recovered nine snakes including five cobras and snake venom from the possession of the arrested accused.