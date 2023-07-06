ANY DIRECT ATTACKS ON THE INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN LONDON ARE COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE UK FOREIGN SECRETARY

New Delhi: United Kingdom's foreign secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.

"We have made clear to Vikram Doraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount", said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in a Tweet. His statement comes after a poster promoting a Khalistan "Kill India" rally on July 8 outside the Indian High Commission in London surfaced on Twitter. The poster had the names of the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Shashank Vikram, consul-general of India, Birmingham.

Similar posters carrying names of Indian diplomats were seen outside Indian missions in Canada, the US, and Australia promoting Khalistan rallies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Thursday during an interview with local media said, "They (the Indian government) are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will".

Last week, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar warned the partner countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. He made his remarks after it came to light that Khalistani threat posters in Canada were featuring names of Indian diplomats. According to Jaishankar India had raised the issue of Indian diplomat's pictures in Khalistani posters with the Canadian authorities.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia, where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because they (Khalistanis) are radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor for them nor our relations," Jaishankar had said.

