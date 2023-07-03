New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK, and Australia should not give space to Khalistanis. His statement comes after reports of khalistani threat posters in Canada featuring names of Indian diplomats. Jaishankar said that India had raised the issue with Canadian authorities.

He made the remarks during a BJP outreach campaign on Monday. While speaking to the media, he said, "We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia, where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because they are (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor for them nor our relations".

The External Affairs minister said that the Indian government is already in touch with the partner countries like Canada and has requested them not to give space to Khalistani groups. "This poster, I believe, was issued a day back, and it has already been taken up with the country concerned through proper channels,” Jaishankar said.

According to sources, a pro-Khalistan poster emerged in Canada which had pictures and names of the Indian envoy to Canada, High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, and Consul General of India to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava claiming that India was responsible for the killing of Khalistani Hardeep Nijjar. Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar, one of the most wanted terrorists in India, was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

