MAOISTS ABDUCT BASTAR FIGHTERS JAWAN IN CHHATTISGARH FAMILY APPEALS FOR RELEASE

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A jawan has been abducted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday. Shankar Kudiyam (28), belonging to the newly raised unit of state police Bastar fighters', has been missing for nearly a week. A tribal body has appealed to the Maoists to free him. Releasing a press note on behalf of the Maad Division Committee secretary Anita Mandavi, they said Bastar Fighter Jawan Shankar Kudiam has been in their possession since September 29. "Currently, the jawan is being interrogated," the note reads. The Maoist Organisation will make a decision based on the response of the police in the coming days. In the press note, they demanded action and punishment against the guilty policemen involved in the Tadmetla incident.

According to sources, Kudiam Shankar, a resident of Ermana, was posted at Bijapur Police Lines. A few days ago, Shankar went to Uspari village of Bhairamgarh block, and from there, a team of Maoists abducted the jawan. The family appealed to the Maoists for the release of Shankar. When the information was leaked in the media, the Maoists issued a press note and accepted the abduction of the jawan.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney in a statement said they learnt about Kudiyam's abduction after Maoists issued a statement. We came across a press statement issued by Maoists mentioning the abduction of constable Shankar Kudiyam. On many occasions, the police adopted a humanitarian approach in rescuing and saving the lives of Maoists, who were injured in exchange of fire, the SP said. Hopefully, Shankar should return safely, he added. Meanwhile, Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS), an umbrella body of tribal organisations, appealed to Maoists to release Kudiyam.