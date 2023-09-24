Bastar(Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh's Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P on Sunday denied Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao of being the mastermind of the Jheeram Valley and Tadmetla attacks. Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao was being accused of the mastermind of the Maoist incidents that took place in Bastar and has carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "Sanjay Deepak Rao was active as a Central Committee member in the CPI Maoist for the last nine years." Arrested Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao's area was mainly the Western Valley area, which included the dry areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. He was active in those areas only," Sundarraj pointed out.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "The movement of Sanjay was continuing in the Dandakaranya area as well. In view of this, the joint team of Chhattisgarh and Bastar will be sent to Telangana for questioning where the arrested Maoist will be interrogated about his activities in the Bastar region.