Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao not involved in Jheeram Valley, Tadmetla attacks: Bastar IG
Published: 2 hours ago
Bastar(Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh's Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P on Sunday denied Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao of being the mastermind of the Jheeram Valley and Tadmetla attacks. Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao was being accused of the mastermind of the Maoist incidents that took place in Bastar and has carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "Sanjay Deepak Rao was active as a Central Committee member in the CPI Maoist for the last nine years." Arrested Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao's area was mainly the Western Valley area, which included the dry areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. He was active in those areas only," Sundarraj pointed out.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "The movement of Sanjay was continuing in the Dandakaranya area as well. In view of this, the joint team of Chhattisgarh and Bastar will be sent to Telangana for questioning where the arrested Maoist will be interrogated about his activities in the Bastar region.
Information will be taken about his activities in Bastar and in which incidents he was involved. Only after this, the information about his involvement in the Maoist incidents that took place in Bastar between 2014 and 2023 will be clear." It may be recalled that the Central Committee member of the Maoist organisation Sanjay Deepak Rao, who had come for treatment in Telangana's Hyderabad, was arrested recently.