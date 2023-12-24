COURT SENTENCES MAN TO NINE YEAR IMPRISONMENT FOR UNNATURAL SEX WITH WIFE IN CHHATTISGARH

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Sunday sentenced nine years imprisonment to a man for having unnatural sex with his wife. A penalty of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on the accused. According to the victim, she got married in 2007. Since then her husband used to exert pressure on her for dowry. Along with this, he used to torture her physically. Enraged by this, the woman left the house and started living in her maternal home with her daughter.

The lawyer of the victim, Neeraj Chaubey said, "In the case of unnatural sex and assault, this decision of the Durg Fast Track Court will be the first decision ever in the history. The court has awarded punishment under Section 377 and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police registered a case on May 7, 2016, based on a complaint lodged by the woman."

"Apart from this, the court has also sentenced the victim's mother-in-law, sister-in-law and father-in-law in the dowry harassment case. Her in-laws have been sentenced to 10 months in jail, while the sister-in-law has been sentenced to six months. Along with this, a fine of Rs 1,000 has also been imposed on all three," Chaubey said.

After the decision of the court, the victim has called it a victory of justice. According to the victim, in most such cases the woman hesitates to say anything. She said that women should not tolerate this kind of harassment.