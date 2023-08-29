IMAM ARRESTED FOR UNNATURAL SEX WITH MINOR IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested an imam for allegedly committing unnatural sexual offence with a nine-year-old child.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Raja, a resident of Noorbagh area of Srinagar. Raja works as imam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun. He has been booked under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act.

Taking to Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote, "One Waseem Raja S/o Ali Mohd Malla R/o Noorbagh presently working as Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun arrested for committing unnatural sexual offence on a 09 year child. FIR 30/2023 under sections 377 of IPC and 5, 6 of POCSO Act registered in Maharaj Gunj PS."

Police said that an FIR has been registered against him at Maharaj Gunj police station and further investigations are underway. According to sources, Raja could face life imprisonment of upto 20 years if convicted or may even be given death sentence if proven guilty under the POCSO Act.

In a similar incident last year, police arrested a 60-year-old man on charge of committing unnatural sexual offence upon a minor boy in Chadoora area in Budgam. The 15-year-old boy's parents lodged a complaint at Chadoora police station stating that their son was kidnapped by the man and then taken to Jammu, where he committed an unnatural sexual offence with him. The boy underwent a medical examination and shifted to Child Protection Unit in Budgam, police said.