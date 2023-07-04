New Delhi: The son of a leading car dealer in Delhi has been booked over charges of raping a woman and forcing her to perform unnatural sex, police said on Tuesday. The woman claimed the incident took place on June 13 at the accused's house in South Delhi, they said.

Based on the woman's complaint the FIR was registered on June 22, police said, adding the accused has joined the investigation. The complainant told the police that she met the accused for the first time on December 31, 2022, at a bakery shop of a hotel here and they exchanged phone numbers.

The woman claimed that she had blocked the accused on her phone since he was repeatedly calling and messaging her. The accused then allegedly called her from another number and insisted that they meet on June 9 for ice cream which she again refused, a police officer said.

She claimed that on June 13, the accused told her to meet him at a popular coffee shop in South Extension Part II to which she agreed. Since the outlet was closed, the accused took her to his house on the pretext of showing his residence, the woman claimed in her police complaint.

The woman alleged that the accused then took her to the bedroom on the second floor of the house where she was forced to perform oral sex and was then raped, a senior police officer said. She told the police that the accused dropped her home after the alleged incident. The woman said that she was "extremely scared" of him since he knew her address and could not gather the courage to register a police complaint at that time, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said a case was registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station on the woman's complaint under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) on June 22. The accused has joined the investigation, he said. (PTI)