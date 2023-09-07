Patna: Jailed YouTuber Manish Kashyap's mother, Madhu Devi on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu demanding the imposition of National Security Agency (NSA) on Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin for the latter's remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

Devi also raised questions over the NSA invoked against her son by the Tamil Nadu police for creating tension between the two states. She asked why no such action has been taken against Tamil Nadu CM's son as he too, she alleged, has created tension with his unsavoury remark.

Kashyap was jailed for allegedly spreading fake news about purported attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu earlier this year. In the letter, his mother sought an independent committee constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate the matter and said what mistake her son made on which NSA was imposed on him.

“If a conflict arose in two states because of my son, then the anti-Sanatan statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of a chief minister who is a minister in Tamil Nadu, has created a situation of conflict in the whole country. Then why he is not being put in jail by imposing NSA on him," Madhu Devi said in the letter.

"If the Constitution is equal for all, then NSA should be imposed on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son as well and I demand an independent committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the migrant labourers case in Tamil Nadu. A mother is expecting justice," Madhu Devi said.

Describing the case against Manish Kashyap as "fake", Devi wrote that the NSA was imposed on her son by "filing six fake FIRs in Tamil Nadu". She argued that the case of violence against migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu started running in print and electronic media on February 21, however, her son made the video in March. She alleged that due to the "connivance" of the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments, this action was taken against him.