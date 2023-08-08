PATNA CIVIL COURT YOUTUBER MANISH KASHYAP TO STAY IN BEUR JAIL HE WILL NOT BE SENT TO TAMIL NADU

Patna: YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested on charges of circulating fake videos of Bihar migrant workers assaulted in Tamil Nadu, has got a reprieve from the Patna Civil Court. He was bailed out by the Tamil Nadu civil court. Now, Manish will stay in Patna's Beur jail and he will not be sent to Tamil Nadu. Suppose the Tamil Nadu court wants to question him, it will be done through video conferencing, the Patna civil court stated.

Manish, who was put behind bars and accused in several cases, including posting fake videos related to the beating of Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, will remain in Bihar's Beur jail. Manish Kashyap's lawyer Shivnandan Bharti said, "My client was granted bail in all the cases in Tamil Nadu court. Hence, there was no reason to send him back. Manish will remain behind bars at Patna's Beur Jail."

Manish was produced before the Patna civil court on Tuesday as the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) had registered four cases against him. Out of four, two cases came up for hearing in the Patna civil court on Tuesday. The first case was related to the circulation of the fake video of assaulting Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu. Whereas, the second case was pertaining to the old viral video wherein some derogatory remarks were made against Mahatma Gandhi.

It may be recalled that these cases were filed against Manish by social worker Nishant Verma at the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) police station in Patna on March 24. Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu police had brought Manish Kashyap to Bihar. He was taken to the Bettiah court for a hearing in an extortion case.

Manish was accused of threatening a BJP MLA and also misbehaving with the bank manager. On Monday evening, Manish was brought to Patna from Bettiah and lodged in Beur Central Jail. After an overnight stay in Beur jail, he was brought before the Patna Civil Court at around 11 am on Tuesday.