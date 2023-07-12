Madurai: The Madras High Court has rejected the petition seeking better treatment in prison for Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap jailed for spreading fake news about the attacks on Biharis in Tamil Nadu through fake videos uploaded on his YouTube channel

A family member of Kashyap, who is lodged in Madurai Central Jail, had filed the petition before the Madras High Court, for granting "A" class status to him. The petition filed by Kashyap's brother came up for hearing before a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices MS Ramesh and M. Nirmal Kumar. The petitioner sought the court's direction for granting "A" grade status to Manish Kashyap.

The counsel pleading the case on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government told the court that there were serious charges against Manish Kashyap. Hence the state government will not consider the petitioner's plea. Following it, the judges ordered the dismissal of the petition.

The petitioner told the court that his brother Tripurari Kumar Tiwari alias Manish Kashyap was a well-known YouTuber from Bihar who created a YouTube page called 'Sach Tak News Channel' in 2018 and aired people's grievances and unearthed rampant corruption prevailing in Bihar. "My brother Manish contested the Bihar assembly election held in 2020 from the Sanpadiya seat and secured 9239 votes. He came in the third spot. Manish Kashyap is a civil engineer and is paying income tax regularly," the petitioner said.

