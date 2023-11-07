Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday made controversial remarks in the state Assembly as he spoke about birth control and educated women.

While addressing the legislators, Kumar explained how women’s education contributes to population control during which he spoke about the sexual act between partners. He was presenting the data of the latest caste census conducted by his government.

The chief minister's statement has gone viral on social media.

Slamming the Chief Minister, BJP's Bihar unit took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Wouldn't have seen a vulgar politician like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics... worm of an adult B-grade film has entered his brain... There should be a ban on his double-meaning dialogues in public.."

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also expressed displeasure over Nitish Kumar’s remarks in the state assembly adding that the chief minister "is no longer fit" to represent a civilised society. “Nitish Kumar’s has lost his mental balance. The kind of indecent statement he has given in the Assembly has made him no longer fit to represent civilised society. He should resign,” he said on X.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said it was wrong to misinterpret Nitish Kumar's remark.