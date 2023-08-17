Bhagalpur: In a shocking incident reported on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day on Aug. 15 Tuyesday, a youth said to be mentally deranged beat two elderly persons to death and dragged the body of one of them for 500 meters along the National Highway 80 in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, official sources said.

The bone chilling twin murder has been caught on camera with the video being widely shared on the Internet leaving locals in anger and shock. It is learnt that the accused identified as Mohammad Azad kept attacking the an elderly man and an elderly woman with bricks, iron rods and chains while walking on the highway.

The incident is said to have taken place at Rani Talab area of Industrial Police Station area. The young man kept beating both of them for about half an hour till he realized that they were dead, sources said. While the man died on the spot in the attack, the woman succumbed at the hospital. Sources said that the passersby acted as mute spectators while the assailant killed the two elderly men on the highway.

The identity of the victims was not immediately known. The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light causing an uproar among the netizens. In the video, the accused can be seen attacking the two elderly men with sharp weapons leading into the death of both of them. In the video the assailant is seen dragging the body of one of the victims along the road.

Police sources said that after executing the murders, the young assailant escaped from the spot. It is said that the accused returned to the crime spot and started talking to the people about the attack. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused youth. The accused is a resident of Fatehpur village of Industrial Police Station area.

He is said to be mentally deranged. Sources said that he was tied by the family members for many days but three days back he managed to escape from the house.