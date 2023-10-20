Patna: The body of a female constable with bullet injuries was found in a hotel room in Bihar's Patna, the police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shobha Kumari. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. According to official sources, Shobha's husband identified as Gajendra Kumar reached the hotel in the city on Thursday night and booked a room. Shobha Kumari also reached the hotel early on Friday morning. Sources said that there was a scuffle between the couple and he shot his wife on her head at around 10 am in the hotel room.