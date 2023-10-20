Chandrapur (Maharashtra): A pregnant mother, who was riding a two-wheeler with her four-year-old son to buy him chocolates, died after she fell off from a bridge in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Wednesday night. Her son sat beside his mother's body crying throughout the night. Police found the woman dead on Thursday morning and has admitted her child to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the deceased, Sushma Pawan Kakade lived with her husband and son in Bamani in Ballarpur taluka. On Wednesday evening, the child wanted to have a chocolate and she set out with him on her two-wheeler to the nearby market. While riding on Rajura-Ballarpur road, the two-wheeler skidded and she fell from the Wardha river bridge along with her son.

Although both fell onto a muddy area, the woman hurt her neck and she reportedly died on the spot. Her son, who did not suffer any major injuries, sat beside his mother's body and kept crying throughout the night. It was only in the morning that the two caught attention of the passers by.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot. Both the mother and son were rushed to the Ballarpur Rural Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead while the child is undergoing treatment.

During investigations it was revealed that the woman was undergoing psychiatric treatment but her medicines were withdrawn due to her pregnancy. A neighbour said that the woman was always attracted towards river and finally it is the river that claimed her life. Police said that the chain of events leading to the death is being checked.

The deceased's husband said that his wife told him that she was going out with their child to buy him a chocolate. When she did not return, the family looked for her everywhere and then informed the Ballarpur police station.

A senior official of Ballarpur police station said it was found that the woman did not visit any shops in the area and it is surprising that she took this road since people avoid this route as it is considered very deserted. It is not known where exactly she was going on this road, the official added. Also, police are examining the CCTV footage in the area.