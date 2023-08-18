Araria (Bihar): A journalist of a daily newspaper in Bihar's Araria was shot dead on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. Preliminary reports suggest that some men knocked on the door of the journalist's house and shot him dead. The incident took place at around 5:30 am under Raniganj police station area limits. Police officials, including Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh and Member of Parliament Pradeep Kumar Singh, are present at the site.

SP Ashok Kumar Singh said, "Some unidentified men knocked on the door of Vimal's house at 5:30 am. As soon as he came out, they fired rounds at his chest and fled. Vimal died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been rushed to the spot. Police teams are working to nab the accused and further investigation into this case in on."

Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh demanding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation said, "Four years ago, Vimal's brother was murdered in a similar manner. Had the criminals been punished at that time, this incident would not have happened today. Media is the fourth pillar of our democracy and it has been murdered here today. This is not right. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should resign from his post."

"Every day we hear news of murder or killing or any other illegal activity, but the state government is not doing anything about this. Our state requires someone like Yogi Adityanath to control the violence", Pradeep added. This incident outraged the citizens and a massive uproar erupted as people demand justice for the deceased.

