Chirang/Lakhimpur (Assam): A poacher was shot dead by the police while a drug peddler was arrested as two encounters broke out between the Assam Police and the criminals in North and Lower Assam on Sunday night, official sources said. The two encounters took place in Lakhimpur and Chirang districts.

An official said that a poacher was shot dead by the police while trying to escape from the police cordon in Chirang. The cordon was launched by the Police following intelligence inputs about the presence of poachers in the area. It is learnt that the encounter took place at Jalukani on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district on Sunday night.

An official said that a wildlife poacher identified as Naveshwar Basumatary was arrested by the police along with three poachers involved in the killing of rhinos and 30-40 wild elephants on Sunday. In search of other poachers, police along with Naveshwar Basumatary raided various places at night. However, during the ensuing search operation, Naveswar attacked one police personnel and tried to escape from the police custody.

The cops part of the search operation shot him leading to his on the spot death. It is learnt that police have arrested a rhino hunter during the operation. In another encounter in Lakhimpur, one drug peddler was injured in police firing. It is learnt that the encounter took place at Islampur village of Bongalmara where police raided the house of an alleged drug peddler Anarul Islam at night.

During the subsequent search operation, Anarul tried to flee but was shot by the police in his leg. Now Anarul was later caught and shifted to the Hospital.