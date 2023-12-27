Exclusive: Dalit Karsevak recounts his laying first brick for Ayodhya Temple

Patna (Bihar) : Ramlala consecration is taking place on 22 January 2024 in Ayodhya. Bihar had a leading role in the movement that took place in the 1990s. Kameshwar Chaupal, a Dalit hailing from Bihar, actively took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and he had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple.

At that time, Chaupal was selected for his commitment to the movement and he eventually laid the first brick for the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. ETV Bharat exclusively spoke to Kameshwar Chaupal who shared those memories, how the temple movement took shape and why his name was selected?.

Question: There is a glow on your face, you are looking like Kameshwar Chaupal of the 90s, why?

Answer: Energy has increased within us by seeing the fulfillment of our resolution (Ramlala consecration). Today nothing can be more joyful than this.

Q: In the 90s, you people had struggled, how did you reach Ayodhya from Bihar?

A: I was associated with the Sangh. The Sangh had assigned me the work of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. I was looking after the work of organization in the province. That's why we joined the movement. Its first movement started in 1984 and this movement started from Bihar itself. A committee of saints was formed. Its president was Pujya Vedanath Ji Maharaj. He had decided that public awareness would take place from Bihar only. Then the country is not aware of what condition Ram is in and what condition Ram's birthplace is in. Therefore, public awareness will have to be created. Jan Jagran started from Mithila in Bihar. It was my good fortune that I belong to Mithila and I joined from that very day. From there we took the chariot to Ayodhya. Had to go from Ayodhya to Delhi via Lucknow. But when we reached the vicinity of Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. The saints said that in the interest of the country that tour should be stopped.

Q: Ram Janaki Rath Yatra was taken out, what was the basic objective?

A: After independence, on the orders of Nehru ji, the temple of Ram Lalla was locked. When the devotees used to go, they used to have darshan of Ram Lalla from a distance through the grill, people were upset about this. The country had become independent and Ram is still imprisoned in jail. The aim of that movement was to open the lock of the prison. So that people can have darshan of Ramlalla. Took out tours across the country in 1985. The lock was opened on 1 February 1986. When the lock was opened, it was proved that this is the birthplace of Ram. This is Ram's house. When Ram's house is there, he should not remain in this state. He became the grandest and most divine. This is Ram's country and if Ram himself remains insulted, how will it work? A plan was made to build a Ram temple there.

Q: There were lakhs of people at the foundation stone laying ceremony, how did your name come up?

A: God recognizes his devotee, the saint also sees with divine vision, the organization also has divine vision. The organization and the saints together decided that Kameshwar Chaupal will lay the foundation stone. I don't know anything about that. It was their decision, you do it, I followed that decision.

Q: Were you not surprised when your name was selected to lay the first brick?

A: It was decided to bring Ramraj to this country. The saints said that before Ramraj came, Ram had gone to different places. There were the neglected people of the society. There were hose whom no one embraces with love. The saints realised this and they decided that when Ram's temple is built, then all people will have to be embraced. The saints had decided that Ram Ram should be taken to all sections of the society. In real life, Ram left the house and did the same thing.

Q: About thirty three years have passed, many Karsevaks have also been martyred, what memory do you have of that time?

A: At that time even the society did not know what condition Ram's birthplace was in. This was not the fault of the society. Sometimes the society has to wake up. The people who were doing this work before 1989, first of all, the government and administration was against us, the society did not fight. When the country became independent, people thought that the country belonged to Ram. When the handcuffs on our hands were freed, then the locks of Ram's temple would also be opened. At that time the government did not listen, hence the country Had to launch such a big movement. When Ram Bhav was awakened, the government had to bow down and the court also gained wisdom and the decision taken is in front of everyone.

Q: Now when you go to Ayodhya, what thoughts come to your mind?

A: Whenever any big result is sought, sacrifices have to be made. We were assuming that we would have to make big sacrifices. The results that have come after that sacrifice are remembered by everyone. Many great personalities inspired us. Among those people were Mahant Vaidyanath ji Maharaj, Ashok Singhal ji, Giriraj Kishore ji, Parmanand ji, Shri Chandra Dixit, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Giriraj Kishore. Today whenever we set foot on the land of Ayodhya, Ashok Singhal definitely comes to mind once in a while.

Q: Who were the people from Bihar whom you remember?

A: There are many friends. They have struggled a lot. Dinesh had gone with us for tax service. He was a resident of Mokama. He was martyred. Did not return home. Pramod was a lawyer, he was shot and is crippled even today. Still alive in the house today. Sanjay was from Muzaffarpur, he also did not return home. There were many people who went along to fight and did not return. At that time, it was my responsibility to bring everyone back, but I could not. Some of them were martyred. Due their sacrifices, a grand and divine temple is coming up now. There is result today.

Q: What is your role in January 22 consecration?