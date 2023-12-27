Muzaffarpur (Bihar) : The daughter of a martyred Karsevak in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation got invitation to the momentous consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Sanjay Kumar Singh of Kanti Sain in Muzaffarpur sacrificed his life in the Ram Temple construction movement. Now, his daughter Smriti Chaudhary has received an invitation to attend the Pran Pratistha program.

Smriti expressed happiness on receiving this invitation. "Had my mother been alive on this auspicious occasion, the happiness would have been double. My father had gone to the holy land of Ayodhya with the dream of building a Ram temple. I have also received an invitation to attend the Pran Pratistha," she said.

Smriti Chaudhary said that after her father's demise, her mother also died. She had two sisters. "If my younger sister Kriti had also been invited, she would have also attended with her family. For this also she has asked the brothers who came to invite her. Currently she lives in Banswara, Rajasthan. Preparing to go to Ayodhya by road. Will leave from here on 20th January," she said.

BJP leader Dr. Arvind, who was a witness to the Kar Seva, said that the first Kar Seva took place on 30 October 1990 and the second on November 2, 1990. At the time of the second Kar Seva, a group of five thousand Kar Sevaks was moving towards the temple. The police opened fire from behind near Hanuman Garhi. Five people were martyred in that incident, including Sanjay Kumar of Bihar.

"During the Kar Seva, a bullet was fired on the orders of the then government and he died. After this, his family faced a lot of trouble, but now Ram Lalla consecration is happening there, they are happy with it," said Arvind Singh, a friend of Kar Sevak Sanjay Singh, who is a former District President of BJP.

The BJP leader also said that martyr Karsevak Sanjay Memorial Trust has been formed in the name of Sanjay. Sanjay's statue is being installed in the village and park construction work is going on. The statue will be inaugurated after the consecration of the Ram temple. Mukesh Pandey, former head of the statue construction department, has donated land to build the Naman Sthal.