Gopalganj (Bihar): A 70-year-old man from Bihar's Gopalganj is being hailed for donating his land worth Rs 1 crore for the construction of a school which lay in dilapidated condition and collapsed 17 years ago. For nearly two-decades, the schoolchildren were compelled to study under the open sky.

For his yeoman's duty, Vishwanath Prasad, a resident of Langtu Hata village of Manjhagarh block of Gopalganj, had to face the opposition from his family members, who opposed the idea of serving the needy kids. He also took the initiative to inspire the school children and take care of their studies.

In 2006 as soon as the school community building in Old Bazaar had collapsed, school authorities were left with the only option of conducting classes under the open sky. Soon, search for a land donor has begun. Prasad always wanted to help the children and hence he didn’t hesitate for a second when approached.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “I can understand the importance of education. It was painful to see children studying under the open ground. Hence, I donated my land. I am happy that the children will now be able to study. My wish has been fulfilled”.

Prasad was very fond of studying but couldn’t study after matriculation due to his financial condition. He always wanted to help the needy ones willing to study. He usually comes to the school during his free time to spread awareness among the children. He also takes care of their educational needs.

He said, “Due to weak financial condition, I had to quit my studies and start helping my father in farming. But, I didn’t lose my interest in studies. I always wanted to study, but destiny had other plans”.

He added, “My father died and I had to shoulder the responsibility of my family. Hence, I didn’t think of studying again”. At present, about 800 children study here every day. Now education is imparted to students till plus two. After my family members' opposition, I could convince them about my intent to help students in their dire need."