Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government accorded state honours to a deceased sexagenarian whose six organs were harvested from him with the consent of his family after he was declared brain dead at a private hospital here in the City, on Thursday.

Sources said Yuvarajulu Naidu, (61), a resident of Chittoor Ragavendra City, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, met with an accident on Nov. 3, last week, and has since been admitted to the private hospital.

Naidu was declared brain dead by the doctors treating him at the facility on Nov. 7, 2023. The family of Naidu comprising his Atuhupalli, their daughter Atushmilly Siresha, and son Nitish Kumar Mithu, expressed their wish to donate the organs of the brain dead patriarch.

As wished for by the family, the hospital harvested a pair of corneas, both kidneys, heart, liver, lungs, intestines and heart valves and transplanted it on the recipients.

Revenue Divisional Office(Central Chennai) B Curie, and Egmore tahsildar Shivakumar laid wreaths to the deceased Yuvarajulu's body at Chennai Apollo Hospital.

It maybe recalled that the State has come up with a policy decision to pay full state honours to the organ donors.

On Oct. 23, Chief Minister M K Stalin on announced that his government would accord full state honours to the funeral of organ donors from the state.

According to the government, the measure was aimed at honouring the sacrifices made those declared brain dead and their family members who come forward to donate organs.

"Tamil Nadu is leading the country in organ donation and this has only been made achievable because of those families who come forward to donate the organs of those who have been declared brain dead," Stalin wrote in a post in his social media account.