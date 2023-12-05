BIHAR 3 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED FROM HOUSE RAPED

Khagaria (Bihar): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped while she was asleep beside her mother in a village in Bihar's Khagaria on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mansi police station area. The miscreant reportedly took the sleeping girl to a nearby field where he allegedly raped her and slashed her private parts. The accused then fled from the spot leaving the girl profusely bleeding. It was only when the villagers noticed the girl lying on the field that the matter came to light.

On the other hand, when the girl's mother woke up in the middle of the night she found her daughter missing and informed the other family members. They immediately started searching for her. Despite searching throughout the night, the girl could not be found anywhere.

On Tuesday morning, some villagers informed the family members that the girl was found lying on a field. The family reached the spot and were stunned to see the girl's condition. They hurriedly brought her to the Sadar Hospital.

Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment in Sadar Hospital. On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.