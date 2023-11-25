Bettiah (Bihar): After the rape of a two-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur, another rape of a two-year-old girl in Bettiaj came to light. According to the police, the condition of the victim remains critical and she is undergoing treatment at Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital. The police arrested the accused and launched a probe into the incident.

The incident occurred at a village under the Nautan Police Station area where the victim had come to her maternal grandfather's house on the occasion of Chaath. Meanwhile, the accused Manish Kumar, a neighbouring youth, took the girl out on the pretext of playing and allegedly raped her. The girl was immediately taken to a hospital.

After the horrific incident, the family members lodged a complaint against the accused at Nautan Police Station. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused. Sadar Mahatab Alam, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said, "A two-year-old innocent girl was raped in the Nautan Police Station area of the district. On receiving the information, the police raided the premises late at night and arrested the accused."