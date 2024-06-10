Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Self-centered Prabhas Is on Hunt for Deepika Padukone, the Bearer of Hope

Hyderabad: After making film aficionados and Prabhas fans wait for a long time, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD finally released the film's trailer on June 10. Unlike before when promotional assets were delayed, this time team Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the trailer on time, and it quickly took over social media.

Need we say, the audience has been to watch the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. The creators have done everything possible to keep the excitement alive, from teasers and posters to character reveals and even an animated series. Vyjayanthi Movies has finally shared the trailer, ending the anticipation.

The three-minute long trailer offers a glimpse into Nag Ashwin's dystopian world. It reveals enough details to keep the audience intrigued. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a self-centered character on a mission to find Deepika Padukone's character, who is pregnant with a child possibly named Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

As seen in the trailer, the film spans 6,000 years, starting from the Mahabharata and ending in 2898, hence the title, Kalki 2898 AD. The With blend of mythology, the makers aimed to create a uniquely Indian world without resembling the Hollywood sci-fi dramas.

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's most ambitious project. Just hours before the trailer release, Ashwin expressed his hopes for the film on Instagram, indicating its significance to him and his team. "It's taken a lot to reach today...but I hope it will be something we can be proud of as Telugu ppl, as Indians, as movie lovers... Our whole team is waiting to share this world with you.. @kalki2898ad Trailer." wrote the director on Instagram Stories.

Mounted on lavish a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. Helming aside, Nag Ashwin has also written the film which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas and Deepika aside, the star cast of the film is amped up by prominent actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The trailer, however, features Kamla Haasan and Disha in a blink-and-miss appearances. It also stars acclaimed Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in the role of an antagonist. The film will release on June 27, 2024, in multiple languages, and its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.