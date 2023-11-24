Muzaffarpur: A two-year old girl's body has been sent to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. It is reported that the girl was raped and then murdered in the Meenapur police station area.

Meanwhile, the culprit allegedly strangled the girl to death. Dr. Ashok Mandal of FMT department said that injuries were found in the private parts of the girl. The accused youth had come to his relative's place for a wedding party. As soon as the accused got the opportunity, he committed the heinous crime without a second thought. Following this, the minor girl started screaming, her mouth was closed and then strangled to death.

"It was the wedding of the girl's uncle's son. The innocent girl was raped. The girl's body was covered by digging a pit in the forest, 500 meters away from the house. The accused has been arrested by the police" said by the victim's family.

"The girl's mother had given an application. The police went to the village and started the investigation. The villagers caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. After interrogation, the body was recovered. The rape can be confirmed only after the post-mortem," stated by Dr. Ashok Mandal, FMT Department.