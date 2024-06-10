Who Got What? Complete List of Portfolios Allocated to Ministers in Modi Govt 3.0

The complete list of portfolios allocated to Union council of ministers was released on Monday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari retained their key portfolios in the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The list was released after the first meeting of the 30-strong Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, a day after the swearing-in ceremony. The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS

Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs. Manohar Lal: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power. H. D. Kumaraswamy: Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education. Jitan Ram Manjhi: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh: Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: Minister of Civil Aviation. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Textiles. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism. Annpurna Devi: Minister of Women and Child Development Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. Chirag Paswan: Minister of Food Processing Industries. C R Patil: Minister of Jal Shakti.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture. Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE