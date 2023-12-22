Golaghat (Assam): A woman attempted suicide in Assam’s Golaghat district due to alleged mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.

The woman fell ill and went to see a doctor on Wednesday. After returning home, she attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at her quarter in the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Pulibor camp. Later, she was rushed to Golaghat Civil Hospital, where she underwent treatment for two days. On Friday, she narrated her ordeal to the media, alleging of being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law.

The woman's husband, Srikanth, a CRPF assistant commandant is posted at C-Sector of the Assam-Nagaland Border at Uriamghat in Assam's Golaghat district. Both the woman and her husband hail from Hyderabad and had got married two years ago but their marriage was not registered. After a few days, the woman's husband told that he was divorcing her.

The woman claimed that she has been suffering physical and mental torture by her husband. She said that Srikanth filed a fake divorce case against her and allegedly wanted to prove that she is mentally challenged. She also alleged that her husband forced her to obtain abortion twice and even doubts her character.

Speaking about her mother-in-law, the woman said the latter tortures her for dowry. The woman further said that she wants to appear for the civil services exam but Srikanth does not want her to reach higher position than him.