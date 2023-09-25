RAJASTHAN YOUTH CLIMBS ATOP WATER TANK TO PROTEST DELAY IN COMPASSIONATE APPOINTMENT IN CRPF IN PLACE OF DECEASED FATHER IN BHARATPUR

Bharatpur: Reminiscent of a similar scene featuring Dharmendra in the 1975 Bollywood hit Sholay, a youth from Pangor area of Deeg district of Rajasthan on Monday climbed atop a water tank to attempt suicide in Bharatpur district of the state against the alleged delay in his appointment on compassionate grounds in place of his deceased father, sources said.

The youth Radheshyam climbed atop the water tank located in Nai Mandi of Bharatpur at around 10 am. The young man also took a bottle filled with petrol along with him to attempt self immolation. Radheshyam said that he had been running from pillar to post to request authorities over his appointment on compassionate grounds in place of his father, but to no avail.

Radheshyam said his father Jawahar Singh was posted in 114 battalion of CRPF. He died about three and a half years ago while going from Ranchi to Neemuch for field operation, he said. Radheshyam said that after the death of his father, he has been moving from door to door for compassionate appointment for the last three and a half years.

He said that his mother gets a pension of Rs 14,000 of which Rs 10,000 is spent on visiting ministers and MPs in search of a job. He said the family cannot sustain on just Rs 4,000 a month. The young man had climbed atop the tank in June also. He had also written a letter to the President demanding euthanasia.

On Monday, as soon as the information about the suicide attempt was received, the local police and administration reached the spot and after about two hours on persuasion and assurance, the young man got down from the tank. CO City Nagendra Kumar reached the spot and tried to convince the young man for a long time to come down but the young man did not agree.