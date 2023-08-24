RAJASTHAN MINOR GIRL ATTEMPTS SUICIDE AFTER UPSET WITH INSTAGRAM FRIEND WHO HID HIS RELIGION POLICE SAY

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a schoolgirl allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the roof of a building after being “upset” with her boyfriend, who “hid” his religion in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, police said on Thursday. According to Kardhani police station officer Uday Singh Yadav, the minor girl studying in class 10, jumped from the roof on Wednesday leaving her injured.

Soon after the incident, the girl student was shifted to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, Yadav said. He said that the family of the girl student approached the Kardhani police station with a complaint against the accused youth hailing from Delhi. In the complaint, the family of the girl said that the accused Nasrullah alias Imran, who studies and lives in Delhi befriended the girl on Instagram.

According to the family, the accused chatted and talked with the girl while posing as Rohit Singh. On Tuesday, the accused Nasrullah alias Imran came to Jaipur and called the girl to meet him, the family said. The family said that the accused was caught by the locals while meeting the girl. The family said that the accused revealed his real identity and confessed to have concealed his identity while talking to the girl.

As the minor student came to know about the reality, she was hurt by the deception of her Instagram friend and ran to the roof of the house and jumped off the building, the family said. Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused under the POCSO Act on Wednesday night. Further investigation into the matter is going on.