New Zealand vs Uganda | New Zealand Hammers Uganda By Nine Wickets

Tarouba (Trinidad): New Zealand salvaged some pride after suffering two consecutive losses in the T20 World Cup 2024 and being knocked out from the race to the Super Eights by outplaying Uganda by nine wickets. Both the teams had been already knocked out of the race to qualify for Super Eight and they were playing for pride in the fixture.

After winning the toss, New Zealand chose to bowl first and their bowlers went all guns blazing to cause a demolition. Kenneth Waiswa (11) was the sole batter who scored in double digits as wickets kept tumbling for Uganda. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers and ended the innings with impressive bowling figures of 4-1-4-3. Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with two wickets each. New Zealand bundled out Uganda on 40, which is the second-lowest team total in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The chase was a walk in the park for New Zealand and the opening pair of Finn Allen and Devon Conway joined forces to add 24 runs for the opening wicket. However, the former was dismissed on a score of 9 by Riazat Ali Shah. Conway then ensured that it is smooth sailing for the Blackcaps with no hiccups and played a knock of unbeaten 22 runs from 15 deliveries.

After the game, Uganda ended their campaign with two points while New Zealand will play their last group stage game against Papua New Guinea on Monday.