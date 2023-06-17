MODI HAS CHANGED COUNTRYS FORTUNE IN NINE YEARS NADDA

Santirbazar (Tripura): BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the country has witnessed unprecedented development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has changed the fortune of India in the past nine years. He cited infrastructure building, good governance and all-round development as the benchmarks of the Modi government.

Earlier, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and bad governance. Now, the whole world respects the country for all-round development and good governance, the BJP chief said at a rally in South Tripura's Santirbazar school ground to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government. Highlighting the Centre's achievements in infrastructure building, Nadda said 13,125km of border roads have been built to safeguard the international border.

Claiming that Modi had introduced report card-based politics, Nadda said he is the man who has changed vote bank politics by bringing growth centric politics. BJP leaders seek people's blessings by presenting report cards before the electors which was missing earlier, he said.

Rs 18 lakh crore has been spent for infrastructure building from 2014 to 2022 while 29 km of national highways are being constructed daily compared to just 12 km during UPA rule, he said, adding 74 airports have also been built in the past nine years.

Nadda said Tripura has got 300 km of national highway in the past six years and the proposed Indo-Bangla rail connectivity will reduce travel time from Agartala to Kolkata from 31 hours to 10 hours. This is the new story of development of the Modi government, he said. Asserting that the country's fiscal position is strong, Nadda said India GDP growth has remained firm despite adverse conditions such as global recession, the war in Ukraine and Covid.

He said India's inflation is much lower than that of developed countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Italy. Branding the Congress and CPI(M) as illiterate for questioning inflation, Nadda said the country's inflation stands at 4.2 per cent compared to 4.9 per cent in the US and 8.7 per cent in the United Kingdom.

Nadda, who arrived here on Friday night, also highlighted the Modi government's welfare measures. The government has constructed 4 crore dwelling units under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and introduced Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said. He appealed to people to strengthen the hands of Modi to build a better India in the days to come.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also highlighted the Modi government's achievements over the past nine years. Farmers' incomes have doubled in the Northeastern state from Rs 6,580 in 2018 to Rs 12,590 now. Around 4 lakh women are engaged in SHGs for which the government has pumped Rs 1,100 crore as revolving fund, he said. (PTI)