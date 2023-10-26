Election Commission serves show cause notice on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 8:52 PM
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his "communal remarks" during a poll campaign in Chattisgarh on October 18 where he used the term "Akbar", which was later criticised by the Congress.
The poll panel in its show cause notice to Assam's CM said that the part of his speech on October 18 in Chhattisgarh was found to be "prima facie violative" of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People's Act, 1951. The poll panel has called upon the Assam Chief Minister to give a reply to the show cause by 5 pm on October 30, otherwise, the action should be taken against him.
Earlier, the Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission, alleging that their remarks during the Chhattisgarh Assembly poll campaign violated the model code of conduct.
The Congress' complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarma was pertaining to a speech he delivered in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on October 18 while campaigning against Congress candidate Mohd Akbar. In his speech, the Congress alleged, Sarma said, "If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled."