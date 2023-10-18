UTTARAKHAND COURT SUMMONS ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA FOR DEROGATORY REMARKS AGAINST RAHUL GANDHI

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A court in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur sent a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks about former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi, sources said on Wednesday. Sources said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been asked to respond to the notice by Nov 17 while on Nov 18 the next hearing in the case will be held.

The case is related to remarks by Himanta Biswa during the 2022 Uttarakhand state assembly election campaigning. While addressing a public meeting on 11 February 2022 in Kichha assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had allegedly made derogatory remarks about former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Following the remarks, Uttarakhand Congress leader Ganesh Upadhyay had filed a petition in the Rudrapur court demanding against the Assam Chief Minister. Following the petition by Congress leader Ganesh Upadhyay, the court of Third Additional Sessions Judge Udhamsingh Nagar Meena Deupa of District and Sessions Court Rudrapur had sent a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in August and asked him to appear in the court on September 21.

But Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma could not appear in the court on 21st September. Accordingly, the court has issued a notice to the Assam Chief Minister and asked him to appear in the court on 17th October, but this time also Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma failed to appear in court. However, his team of lawyers from Delhi had reached the court.