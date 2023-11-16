ASSAM FEMALE BOXER HELD HOSTAGE IN NIGERIA BY SOCIAL MEDIA FRIEND FAMILY MEMBERS GET CHILLING RANSOM CALLS

Guwahati: Befriending someone from a different nationality may not be always the best idea given the possible intricacies involved in such a relationship.

A Guwahati-based woman boxer and gym trainer's chance meeting with youth in faraway Nigeria on social media by her husband and their subsequent intimacy over chats and video calls has not only cost her dear but left family members anxious about her safe return to home.

Bornali Barua Saikia's social media 'bonhomie' with a Nigerian man and her sudden trip to Nigeria to meet him on October 28 has gone wrong. Allegedly held hostage by the man whom she had known for six months and loved to call her 'friend', Bornali, who is stuck in Nigeria, made desperate calls to her family members seeking their help to ensure her release from her abductors. The incident has alerted authorities. Her family members lodged police complaints in Guwahati and New Delhi but the rescue process from a faraway country appears difficult and time-consuming.

Her anxious family members said she was held hostage abroad by the man after she landed in that country. The Assam woman's ordeal did not end with that as the same man made chilling ransom calls to her parents with threats.

Kin said Bornali's husband, Nayan Saikia, introduced her and family members to a Nigerian youth who identified himself as King about six months back on social media. Gradually, the youth became well acquainted with the family. With time, the intimacy grew and Bornali decided to visit Nigeria on a tourist visa to meet him.

Soon after landing in the Nigerian capital Lagos, she was allegedly held hostage by King. Bornali's passport, visa, cash and other valuables were snatched from her. She could not establish any contact with the family for three days after leaving India.

Later through a WhatsApp call, Bornali informed the family about her harrowing experience in that country. The young woman's family members said her 14-day visa has expired now.